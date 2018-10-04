The Latest
A community guidelines refresher for newbies & lurkers
Welcome both new and old members alike! We hope you enjoy your stay here and treat everyone with respect.
Path of Destruction: The Warriors pounded the Spurs’ rock until it finally broke
Once deemed impenetrable and unbreakable, the Spurs dynasty has finally crumbled under the pressure of a new Warrior dynasty.
NBA GMs agree: The Warriors will three-peat
The league’s annual GM survey was just released, and the Warriors fared rather well.
Klay Thompson on staying with the Warriors: “I’ve been to the mountain top”
In an in-depth interview, the Warriors star shooter expanded on his wish to stay in the Bay Area, and his desire to make the All-Defensive team.
Kevin Durant on upcoming free agency: “Just try to be as honest as I can”
The Warriors superstar knows that all eyes will be on him as his free agency approaches.
Did the Rockets lose the off-season arms race with the Warriors?
The Warriors kept their core intact and added a giant Olympian with a chip on his shoulder and a bone to pick with Houston. Meanwhile, the Rockets appear to have lost more than they gained during a very important off-season.
Pat McCaw is considering a 2-year, $4 million contract from the Warriors
We could see some resolution soon.
Warriors Season Preview: How will the power forward rotation shake out?
Not only can the Warriors play All-Stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green at power forward, but they have tremendous depth as well.