Warriors season preview: Last Dance in Oakland deserves a 3-Peat

SB Nation asked us to put together a season preview for the Warriors. Daniel, Jannelle, and Greg did the honors.

By Daniel Hardee, Jannelle Moore, and 1 other

Steve Kerr still has his jumper

Shooters shoot.

By Brady Klopfer

Steph Curry to miss Friday’s game due to personal reasons

The Warriors will be without two starters in their second preseason game.

By Brady Klopfer
4 comments / new
Warriors season preview: How will the center rotation shake out?

The Warriors’ acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins gives them a talented scorer at the center position for the first time since Chris Webber, I guess?

By Hugo Kitano
4 comments / new
The Warriors have the highest ticket prices for the fourth straight year

Unsurprisingly, it will cost a lot of money to see Golden State this year.

By Brady Klopfer
13 comments / new
Kevin Durant on his return to Seattle: “It’s a basketball city”

The former SuperSonic is back in Seattle, and hoping that the NBA returns to the city.

By Brady Klopfer
5 comments / new
#SplashZone

Latest News

The Latest

A community guidelines refresher for newbies & lurkers

Welcome both new and old members alike! We hope you enjoy your stay here and treat everyone with respect.

By Duby Dub Dubs
70 comments / new
Draymond Green to miss Friday’s game

A minor knee injury will keep the forward off the court.

By Brady Klopfer
Path of Destruction: The Warriors pounded the Spurs’ rock until it finally broke

Once deemed impenetrable and unbreakable, the Spurs dynasty has finally crumbled under the pressure of a new Warrior dynasty.

By Joe Viray
Report: Kevin Durant to the Knicks is a serious possibility

The rumors are just getting started.

By Brady Klopfer
2017-18 Warriors season reviews

NBA GMs agree: The Warriors will three-peat

The league’s annual GM survey was just released, and the Warriors fared rather well.

By Brady Klopfer
Klay Thompson on staying with the Warriors: “I’ve been to the mountain top”

In an in-depth interview, the Warriors star shooter expanded on his wish to stay in the Bay Area, and his desire to make the All-Defensive team.

By Brady Klopfer
Kevin Durant on upcoming free agency: “Just try to be as honest as I can”

The Warriors superstar knows that all eyes will be on him as his free agency approaches.

By Brady Klopfer
GSoM's Hottest Fanposts & Fanshots

Draymond Green missed practice with a sore knee

The injury is not serious, thankfully.

By Brady Klopfer
Did the Rockets lose the off-season arms race with the Warriors?

The Warriors kept their core intact and added a giant Olympian with a chip on his shoulder and a bone to pick with Houston. Meanwhile, the Rockets appear to have lost more than they gained during a very important off-season.

By Daniel Hardee
Warriors still hope to re-sign Pat McCaw

The latest hiccup is not dissuading Golden State.

By Brady Klopfer
Asking GSoM

Report: Pat McCaw will reject Warriors two-year contract offer

The saga continues.

By Brady Klopfer
Pat McCaw is considering a 2-year, $4 million contract from the Warriors

We could see some resolution soon.

By Brady Klopfer
Warriors Season Preview: How will the power forward rotation shake out?

Not only can the Warriors play All-Stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green at power forward, but they have tremendous depth as well.

By Hugo Kitano
Community resources

Warriors to hold open practice on Sunday

Ever wanted to watch the Warriors practice? Now’s your chance!

By Brady Klopfer
Player perspective: Looking back at how Steph Curry’s usage has evolved

Using detailed Synergy data, let’s review what play types Curry has been using the most over the years

By Duby Dub Dubs
Pat McCaw’s qualifying offer expires tonight

If the third-year wing wishes to take the qualifying offer salary, he must do so before the clock strikes midnight.

By Brady Klopfer
Podcasts

The Golden Play of the Night: Steph Curry’s threes make the Wolves’ defense panic

In the first preseason edition of The Golden Play of the Night, we take a look into Steph Curry’s five three-pointers, and how those led to an easy basket for his teammate.

By Joe Viray

Video recap: Wolves best Warriors in preseason opener

Steph Curry was on fire, but Minnesota beat Golden State 114-110.

By Brady Klopfer

The Rise of an Empire: Golden State’s Path of Destruction

An ode/running tally of the franchises that have been, are being, and will be destroyed as the Warriors dynasty continues to dominate the NBA

By Daniel Hardee
Play of the Night

Warrior Wonder: Steph Curry comes out firing in first preseason game of 2018

The two-time MVP and master of splash made it rain and set the tone to open the preseason.

By Winston Chung
Warriors lose and gain in preseason opener

Golden State fell to Minnesota 114-110 but offense looked potent

By Jannelle Moore
Wolves beat Warriors 114-110 in first preseason game

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant combined for 54 points, but the Warriors reserves couldn’t hold a lead.

By Brady Klopfer
The 2018-19 NBA preseason is here!

The Warriors will open their preseason campaign with a home game against the Wolves at 5:30 p.m. PST tonight, which also happens to be Kevin Durant’s birthday.

By Nate P.
J.R. Smith is not a fan of DeMarcus Cousins joining the Warriors

Well then.

By Brady Klopfer
Warriors vs. Timberwolves preview: The Dubs’ preseason kicks off against a team mired in drama

The defending champions start the preseason with a third straight championship on their sights. The Timberwolves attempt to pick up the pieces from the Jimmy Butler ordeal.

By Joe Viray
The Rockets are reportedly trying to trade for Jimmy Butler

It’s a long shot, but it would make for a very compelling season.

By Brady Klopfer
More Stories