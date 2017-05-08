Stephen Curry: MVP under the radar

The 2017 NBA Playoffs has given us an amazing amount of storylines regardless of the foregone conclusion of who’ll be in the finals come June. The Machine known as Kawhi Leonard is probably the most impressive of the playoffs alongside Lebron James. There are a lot of players that are putting on a show so far in the playoffs and are receiving their well deserved praise and recognition. Conley, Wall, IT4 are few of the players that have proven that they’re superstars in this league by the level of play they displayed in the playoffs. Now enough with all of this, and let me introduce to you one of the unsung heroes of the 2017 Playoffs; Wardell Stephen Curry.

The 2016-17 season was a roller coaster for the Unanimous MVP as he had to gather himself for the 2016 NBA Finals, help Durant fit in and having to share the offense if not taking a back seat to Durant. Curry had a great year, overcame the pressure to live up to his previous season and trying to find himself within the offense. Curry led his team to a 13-1 record to close out the season and luck up the 1st seed without Kevin Durant. Steph came into the playoffs with the last 5 minutes of Game 7 replaying in the back of his head. He came into it with a mission to redeem himself and his legacy; Curry heard all the criticism and all the doubters, he has a chip on his shoulders and he’s delivering.

This may sound weird to say this, but I genuinely believe that Steph is being shortchanged of the recognition he deserves during this year playoffs and throughout the regular season. The Golden State Warriors might have another MVP and two other all stars along side Steph, but as we’ve seen time and time again, they go as Curry goes. Stephen Curry stat line so far in this year playoffs is similar and better in some categories than his stat line in the 2015 championship run. In the first 6 games in 2015 Steph averaged 29.3 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 7 Ast , 1.5 Stls on 43-38-85 shooting % while playing 39 minutes per game. This year Curry is averaging 27.3 PTS, 5.3 Reb, 6.3 Ast, 1.8 Stls, while shooting 48-44-90 from the field and he also have 65.5 TS%, 27 PER and an unprecedented 120 offensive rating. That’s career high in FG%, 3P%, PER, TS% and he’s doing all of that in a career low 33 minutes per game.

It’s taken to consideration that this is only 6 games sample, but that doesn’t change the fact that Curry is having a under-the-radar magnificent playoff run. According to Basketball-Reference.com Stephen Curry is the only player this year that doesn’t have a game with offensive rating below 110. Lebron and Kawhi are having a historic run and deserves all the praise they’re getting, but let’s not forget the 2-times MVP and the man who’s on a mission to redeem himself after the infamous collapse in 2016 NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry STILL is a Top 3 player in this league, he just doesn’t have to do as much due to his team dominance. He’s turned his team into an all time great team with his level of play and his sacrifice and unselfishness. Curry is on a mission and is having a great playoffs, so let’s not sleep on him. Let’s not forget who’s in the eyes of a lot of people the best offensive player in the game, and always show him the respect that he’s due. Let’s be honest if Curry was having a bad playoffs or even a mediocre the basketball community wouldn’t let it pass and will tear him apart. Not sure if there was ever an underrated two times MVP, but here we are with Stephen Curry. As Curry himself said "Hypebeasts gonna hypebeast."



