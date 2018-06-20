Warriors work out potential first-rounders on Wednesday

The 2018 NBA Draft is only a day away, so teams are doing everything necessary to get as much information on prospects as possible. That certainly includes the Golden State Warriors, who will look to shore up the back of their bench through the draft. The Warriors hold the 28th overall pick in this year’s draft, and are interested in purchasing a second round pick, as they have in the previous two years.

The day before the draft, the team is holding workouts for six prospects, including a few that could be in play on draft day, either with their first-round pick, or their potential second-round pick.

Warriors having another draft workout on Wednesday: Jacob Evans, Gary Trent and Hamidou Diallo the intriguing names pic.twitter.com/P0gFnsdhnG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 19, 2018

The six prospects are all guards: Point guard Jordan Howard (5’11”, Central Arkansas), and shooting guards Allerik Freeman (6’3”, North Carolina State), Hamidou Diallo (6’5”, Kentucky), Devon Hall (6’5”, Virginia), Jacob Evans (6’6”, Cincinnati), and Gary Trent Jr. (6’6”, Duke).

Unlike some of the players the Warriors have worked out this month (such as LiAngelo Ball), this crop features a lot of athletes who could hear their name called tomorrow. In their most recent mock draft, The Ringer projects Evans to be picked by the Warriors with their first-round selection. The mock also has Diallo going 40th, Trent Jr. going 42nd, and Hall going 56th.

In other words, this is a pretty important day of workouts for the Warriors, and one (or two!) of these players could very well end up on the team tomorrow.