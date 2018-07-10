The Warriors roster is (probably) set

At this time of the NBA offseason, most teams have a lot of questions. The back end of most rosters is open, as unsigned veterans float around, weighing options, and rookies and young journeymen prospects look for homes.

It seemed likely that the Golden State Warriors would have a rather long offseason. They had a mid-level exception to spend - though they were hesitant to do so - and there were numerous players on the market who deserved strong consideration for it. They had their own free agents to consider, and a dearth of available veterans who would likely sign for the minimum if it meant a chance to win a title.

And then DeMarcus Cousins shocked the world and signed, and Kevon Looney quietly re-signed. Out of left field, Jonas Jerebko was waived by the Utah Jazz and immediately picked up by the Dubs.

And just like that, the roster stands at 13 out of a maximum 15. Patrick McCaw remains unsigned, but as a restricted free agent who the team likes, it seems all but certain that he’ll return.

That brings us to 14, with only one guaranteed spot remaining. But the Warriors - who owe absurd amounts of luxury tax money - have made it clear that they’re fine leaving that spot unfilled. 14 seems to be the magic number, which means, barring something unexpected with McCaw, the the roster is already set.

Here, then, is the (probable) roster for your 2018-19 Golden State Warriors:

Jordan Bell

Quinn Cook

DeMarcus Cousins

Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant

Jacob Evans III

Draymond Green

Andre Iguodala

Jonas Jerebko

Damian Jones

Shaun Livingston

Kevon Looney

Patrick McCaw

Klay Thompson

The team still has a pair of two-way contracts to offer up, but that’s where the roster decisions appear to end.

So while other teams are still scrambling to assemble their rosters, the Warriors are pretty much done, and we know pretty well what they’re going to be.