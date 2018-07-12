The Warriors are checking in on Rodney Stuckey

The Golden State Warriors roster is mostly filled out, but they’re still exploring options to add depth. And they’re not just looking at the youngsters playing in Summer League; they’re also considering adding some veteran experience.

Specifically, they’re checking in on point guard Rodney Stuckey, who is currently working out for teams in Las Vegas.

ESPN Sources: Rodney Stuckey, who is seeking an NBA comeback, will host a private workout on Thursday in Las Vegas with several NBA teams in attendance. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 12, 2018

Source: NBA free agent Rodney Stuckey is working out at Impact Sports in Las Vegas: Warriors, Nets, Grizzlies, Spurs and Pacers have sent reps. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) July 12, 2018

Stuckey is certainly not who people were expecting, but he does have a lot of experience. The 6’5” combo guard has 10 years in the NBA, but did not play last season.

For his career, Stuckey has averaged 12.6 points and 3.6 assists per game, but 2016-17 was a very rough year for him, and he struggled mightily to score.

While the experience is surely intriguing to Golden State, Stuckey doesn’t jump off the page as a good fit. He’s never been a good shooter (30.0% career from three), and he struggles defensively. It’s hard to see what he could bring to the team, at least on the court.

Still, everyone is worth checking out, and the Warriors technically have two spots left on their roster. In all likelihood, Patrick McCaw will get one of them, and the other very well may go unfilled, but Golden State isn’t about to pass up the opportunity to see what a veteran has left in the tank.