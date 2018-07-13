Warriors vs Kings: The final battle for the two-way contract

For the second time this summer, the NBA’s two Northern California teams will square off. After meeting earlier at the California Classic, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings play tonight at the Las Vegas Summer League, in the summer finale for both teams. There is nothing on the line, as both teams have been eliminated from the tournament; this is simply to get an extra look at the players involved.

What: Las Vegas Summer League

Who: Golden State Warriors (1-3 in Vegas, 4-3 overall) vs Sacramento Kings (1-3 in Vegas, 2-5 overall)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPNU

A final look at potential two-ways

The Warriors have one two-way contract left to give, after offering the first one to Damion Lee, Stephen Curry’s soon-to-be brother in law. The team is surely looking at many options for the second two-way contract, but the two players who appear to be frontrunners are point guard Kendrick Nunn, and forward Marcus Derrickson.

Both Nunn and Derrickson have shown impressive things this summer, and would be welcome additions to the Warriors. Keep your eye on them tonight in their final auditions.

No big names . . . for the Warriors

Looking for Jordan Bell, Damian Jones, or Jacob Evans III? Well, today’s not your day, as none of those three players will suit up. They’re all nursing minor injuries, and the team is taking it slow with them.

However, some of the bigger names for the Kings will be playing. Sacramento may rest some players, but Marvin Bagley III, Harry Giles, Justin Jackson, and Frank Mason are all healthy, so you can expect to see most or all of them.

For the last time until preseason, let’s go dubs!!!