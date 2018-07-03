Warriors vs. Kings recap: Jordan Bell asserts himself in 71-54 win

The Golden State Warriors secured their second win in California Classic Summer League with a 71-54 win over the hosting Sacramento Kings tonight.

Rookie Jacob Evans led the Warriors in scoring with 13 points albeit on 5-for-12 shooting. Yet it was Jordan Bell whose well-rounded play stood out as he finished with game-highs of 7 assists and 4 blocks as well as 8 points and 6 rebounds. This is the type of Draymondian versatility that we’ve come to expect from Bell and it’s a promising performance after a somewhat quiet first outing. And he didn’t lack the kind of highlight reel flair that had us all excited about him as a rookie.

Jordan Bell with the nonchalant putback yam ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/um4jvv8x9F — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 4, 2018

As an added bonus, Bell showed more confidence with his jumper than he has ever really shown in his brief NBA career.

If Jordan Bell is going to do this, the Warriors really did ruin the league. SMH. pic.twitter.com/KO7MEvr95f — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) July 4, 2018

Damian Jones, who has been touted as being ready for rotation-level minutes during this coming season, had a game-high 8 rebounds but just six points on 3-for-12 shooting. And it’s not like he was experimenting with his jumper — most of those shots came right inside the paint, as shown on his shot chart below.

While Jones struggled on offense, he had his moments defensively that give you hope that he can be the contributor the Warriors brass hopes he will become.

Damian Jones is vocal on defensive rotations and pointing out the Kings' plays to teammates — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 4, 2018

Damian Jones wasn't havin' it pic.twitter.com/w6kRgPI8Q7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 4, 2018

Of course, it’s all summer league and what you probably should be looking for is how guys are playing versus what they produce — we can all recount memorable summer league performances from players who didn’t exactly make an impact on a NBA roster. So Warriors summer league coach Willie Green focused on the positives after the game.

Willie Green liked Jacob Evans’ aggressiveness and Jordan Bell/Damian Jones combo pic.twitter.com/ci4qeepxin — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 4, 2018

After a day off for July 4, the Warriors will conclude their California Classic run with a 12 p.m. PST game on Thursday against the L.A. Lakers.