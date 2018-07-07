Jordan Bell is too good for summer league

Fresh after winning a championship, Jordan Bell is back on the floor, leading the Warriors’ summer league team in Las Vegas. He’s been in control of the game every minute he’s been on the court.

Bell had a promising rookie season: a tremendous athlete, he finishes lobs and layups with ease, and has the quickness and verticality to defend guards and wings. He’s a little undersized, but in the Warriors’ switching scheme, he’s a perfect fit, especially since he’s learning under the master Draymond Green. Bell played well against the Rockets and Cavaliers despite rarely seeing time in the months beforehand, providing energy, defense, and athleticism at the center spot.

But there are questions about his further development, some that were concerns from before he was drafted. Offensively, he showed some good passing this year, but he rarely handled the ball or shot it away from the hoop. Defensively, other than undisciplined rookie habits he will likely grow out of, he lacks the size to play center full-time.

Bell has already said he needs to eat more to stay fit, explaining that he often skips meals out of habit from his childhood. Putting on some strength this offseason couldn’t hurt his future play.

Going into summer league, most second-year players who had success in their first year stand out from the rest of the league. Bell has proved already that he can dominate this level of competition.

In his first game on Tuesday, Bell tallied eight points, six rebounds, seven assists, and four blocks.

Jordan Bell (8 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB, 4 BLK) does it all to propel the @warriors at the California Classic! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/KHTOeLQ2Ob — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2018

He already does a lot that would make Draymond Green proud. His passing immediately stands out, but his improved shooting is perhaps most surprising. Coming out of college, few expected Bell to be able to be a threat to score outside the paint. Now, he’s pulling up off the dribble from the three-point line.

If Jordan Bell is going to do this, the Warriors really did ruin the league. SMH. pic.twitter.com/KO7MEvr95f — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) July 4, 2018

I’m a little skeptical Bell will be able to do this consistently next year, but he has the tools to be a perimeter threat in the future.

On Friday, Bell excelled again. His elite speed and hustle really stand out:

Jordan Bell has unbelievable straight line speed for a big pic.twitter.com/vOSz5b9DX6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 7, 2018

Jordan Bell got wind of the Boogie signing midway through the Sacramento Summer League and has been playing like a madman since, trying to lock down that starting center spot for the whole year. What a rejection here: pic.twitter.com/xZCn8z0AUJ — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 7, 2018

Jordan Bell has been good for at least 4-5 highlight-reel plays each game. Dude's been unreal in Summer League so far. This coast-to-coast dunk was something else: pic.twitter.com/WkdxaiDNQ8 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 7, 2018

Thanks, Chicago Bulls, for letting us take Bell off your hands for mere cash. Even with the addition of DeMarcus Cousins, Jordan Bell will play a huge role with the Warriors this season. I think that All-Star potential is there for him.