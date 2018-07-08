Warriors vs Rockets: Damian Jones is out

It’s the rematch we’ve all been waiting for! After the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets had an intense, stressful, seven-game showdown in the Western Conference Finals, the two teams are back at it in an even more intense tournament: Summer League.

Okay, okay, so it’s not quite the same. There’s no Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, James Harden, or Chris Paul. And the stakes, of course, are not nearly as high, or even high at all. For one game, at least, the rivalry is gone.

But it’s still fun basketball!

What: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets, Las Vegas Summer League

When: Sunday, July 8, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Thomas and Mack Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN2

Damian Jones is out

This is a big year for Damian Jones. The third-year center hasn’t had the opportunity to prove much at the NBA level, but with DeMarcus Cousins scheduled to miss the start of the year, Jones could earn some serious playing time.

Unfortunately, his Summer League will be cut short due to an injury.

Damian Jones’ right knee got crashed into under the hoop in the last game. Returned to the Bay Area for an MRI today. Won’t play tonight. Status TBD moving forward, per Warriors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 8, 2018

I was at practice yesterday, and Jones was practicing (albeit lightly), and was in great spirits. So it’s safe to say that the injury is quite minor, thankfully.

Can Jacob Evans get cooking?

Rookie Jacob Evans has shown some nice things, but has struggled to get it going on the offensive end of the floor. It’s about a year too early to even think about being worried, but it’s worth keeping an eye on him for this on.

Can they stay undefeated?

Winning is always fun, and the Warriors have done a lot of that this summer. So far they’re 4-0, and 1-0 in Las Vegas. Will they stay unbeaten?

Let’s Go Dubs!