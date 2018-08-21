 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Klay Thompson is stoked to play with DeMarcus Cousins

Two of the most fun players in the NBA are finally teammates.

Basketball - Olympics: Day 16 Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

When DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Golden State Warriors, he made one thing abundantly clear: Klay Thompson was his favorite player on the team.

And who can blame him? Thompson is simultaneously laid back to an extreme, and all business. He’s pretty much everything you want for in a teammate, a favorite athlete, or a friend. Who doesn’t love Klay Thompson? (Sorry, Cleveland.....maybe not you.)

Not surprisingly, the love is very mutual. Thompson, who has played alongside Cousins with Team USA, is thrilled to have Boogie sharing a Warriors’ uniform with him. He made that clear at the Thompson Family Foundation party, where he also expressed a desire to retire as a Warrior.

“DeMarcus is a great teammate,” Thompson excitedly said. “He always used to make fun of me on Team USA for the the way I dressed, the way I talked, the way I looked. But it was all in good fun and I’m excited to be his teammate. Man, I can’t wait. He adds a whole new dimension to our team, and I know how hungry he’s gonna come back. So I’m excited for him, man. Cous’ is great. He’s awesome.”

Zaza Pachulia may be gone, but it looks like Klay has a new best friend in town.

