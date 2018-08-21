Klay Thompson is stoked to play with DeMarcus Cousins

When DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Golden State Warriors, he made one thing abundantly clear: Klay Thompson was his favorite player on the team.

Bob Myers said he and Steve Kerr ran the DeMarcus Cousins signing by Curry, Durant and Green before it happened, but not Klay Thompson.



MYERS: "Should we talk to Klay?"

KERR: "He's fine. He doesn't care. He doesn't care who's on the team."

And who can blame him? Thompson is simultaneously laid back to an extreme, and all business. He’s pretty much everything you want for in a teammate, a favorite athlete, or a friend. Who doesn’t love Klay Thompson? (Sorry, Cleveland.....maybe not you.)

Not surprisingly, the love is very mutual. Thompson, who has played alongside Cousins with Team USA, is thrilled to have Boogie sharing a Warriors’ uniform with him. He made that clear at the Thompson Family Foundation party, where he also expressed a desire to retire as a Warrior.

Klay can't wait to be teammates with Boogie



[via @subaru_usa] pic.twitter.com/BqQLT4Q9KT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 20, 2018

“DeMarcus is a great teammate,” Thompson excitedly said. “He always used to make fun of me on Team USA for the the way I dressed, the way I talked, the way I looked. But it was all in good fun and I’m excited to be his teammate. Man, I can’t wait. He adds a whole new dimension to our team, and I know how hungry he’s gonna come back. So I’m excited for him, man. Cous’ is great. He’s awesome.”

Zaza Pachulia may be gone, but it looks like Klay has a new best friend in town.