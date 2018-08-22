NBA rookies agree: Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are amazing

It probably isn’t a very big surprise that Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are loved and admired by young basketball players all over the world. The Golden State Warriors superstars are not only two of the most recognizable and talented players alive, but highly popular.

And incoming NBA players agree that Curry and Durant are outstanding.

The league just released the 2018 rookie survey, in which the current batch of first-year players in the NBA vote on a variety of topics. Most of the questions pertain to their fellow rookies, but one doesn’t: The rookies are asked who their favorite player in the NBA is.

Curry and Durant tied for second in the league, with each gaining 9% of the vote from the new rookies. They trailed only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, who earned a whopping 29% of the vote.

A third Warrior, DeMarcus Cousins, also received a vote in this category.

As for the Warriors’ rookie, 28th overall pick Jacob Evans III, he received a vote in the category of “biggest steal.” Last year, Jordan Bell placed fourth in that category, and that turned out rather well!

The rookie survey is always intriguing, so it’s worth checking out. If nothing else, it reminds us that Curry and Durant are admired by both their peers, and the next generation of players; I’d say they’re not really ruining the game after all.