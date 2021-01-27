Nico Mannion joins Smailagic and Poole in the Santa Cruz Warriors at Orlando Bubble

The Santa Cruz Warriors will be welcoming a new trio of players to the team ahead of the start of the G League Orlando Bubble, which is set to start in February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.





And according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, rookie Nico Mannion alongside Jordan Poole and Alen Smailagic join the Santa Cruz for the G League in Orlando. The teams are expected to arrive at Disney World for the G League's edition of the bubble on Tuesday as the games were set to begin on February 8. The G League teams will be playing 12-15 games at the Disney Complex in Orlando.





Right before their 130-108 victory over Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, coach Kerr confirmed his plan for Mannion, Smailagic and Poole are to let them feature in as many games as possible in their spell with the Santa Cruz Warriors before a return to the team.





"The plans are to send Nico, Jordan, and Smiley to Orlando to play as many games as possible. Hopefully, we stay healthy during that time, so those guys get as much experience as they can. They all need to play. We have met with all those guys. It’s something that I think could be very productive for all of them."





During his rookie season with the team, Poole spent three games with Golden State's G League team. Playing 11 NBA matches in 2020/21, the Golden State's 21-year-old guard, who was the 2019 first-round pick, was able to average 5.3 points on 39.% shooting from the field along with 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.





After recovering from his knee injury, Smailagic, who plays as a power forward, will be marking his return and 2021 debut in the Orlando Bubble as head coach Kerr claimed that the 20-year-old is getting close to where he should be returning for team practice. In his rookie season for the Warriors, Smailagic played in 14 games for the Warriors, averaging 4.2 points on 50% shooting from the field with 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.





After being draft from Arizona with the No. 48 overall picks for the 2020 NBA Draft, Mannion has only featured in four games for the Warriors averaging 2.3 points on 33.3% shooting from the field, with 0.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.



