How to watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have started the season 9-1 after their first 10 games. Tonight, they will play their 11th game of the season in a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves in San Francisco at 7pm on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are looking to continue their 5-game winning streak after beating the Atlanta Hawks, 127-113. The Timberwolves started the season by winning 3 out of their first 4, however, since then, they have lost the last 5 games in a row. Their most recent game resulted in a 118-125 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State played Minnesota 3 times last season and beat them twice. The two teams last played on April 29, 2021 in a game which resulted in a 114-126 Warriors loss.

Golden State currently has the best record in the league and the player who is the current favorite to win MVP in Stephen Curry. This team has been on fire and Curry has been at the center of it all. The last game was just the latest example as he put on a show for the Chase Center crowd by scoring 50 points to put away the Hawks.

Even though there have been games where Curry hasn’t shot the ball to his usual standards, he still finds other ways to impact the game. Everyone knows that Curry is the best off-ball player in NBA history, but he is also impacting the game with his defense and rebounding this season, averaging a career high 6.6 rebounds a game. While all eyes are on Steph to make threes, look for these other ways Steph has made an impact on the court.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns

Regular Season Game #11

Who: Golden State Warriors (9 - 1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3 - 6)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)