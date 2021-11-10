Not everyone is surprised by the Warriors hot start

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA. That feels fun to say, especially after the last two years.

So let’s say it again: the Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA. The Dubs sit at 9-1 entering Wednesday night’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and even though the schedule has been favorable, they’re clearly one of the best teams in the NBA right now. And that’s without Klay Thompson!

Some people are a bit surprised by this. Others, not so much. Perhaps that camp remembers just how good Steph Curry and Draymond Green are, and foresaw lovely things with a revamped bench.

According to the latest SB Nation Reacts poll (which you should definitely sign up for), only 14% of polled NBA fans listed the Warriors hot start as the most surprising in the league. That was far behind the winner (the Cleveland Cavaliers), and the runner-up (the Washington Wizards).

After two down years, the Warriors seem to be comfortably out from the label of “disappointing,” which means what would have been a sore subject in recent seasons is now a fun one: which team’s slow start is most disappointing?

For that, polled NBA fans chose the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (who, in their defense, have been riddled with injuries), followed by the Los Angeles Lakers. It seems not everyone had the realistic pessimism regarding the Russell Westbrook fit that the bulk of Warriors fans had.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.