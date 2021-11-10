Sometimes all you need is a little bit of vengeance to get you going. That certainly seemed to be the case for Andrew Wiggins, who had his best game of the season — by far — on Wednesday night, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-110 for their tenth win of the season.

It was clear from the opening tip that Wiggins was out for blood, whether because he wanted to make a point to the team that he started his career with, or simply because it was a good night for a scoring explosion.

Wiggins scored the Warriors’ first seven points of the game, and he was only just getting started. The scoring brilliance continued for a truly perfect half: 22 points on 9-for-9 shooting, including 2-for-2 from both the three-point line and the free throw line.

It was punctuated by one of the plays of the year for the Warriors:

OH MY WIGGINS pic.twitter.com/spIIHtymqh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2021

The Dubs seemed destined for a blowout win, leading by 15 at the half and carrying a 20-point advantage at one point in the third quarter.

But the Wolves were scrappy, and would not go away. And when Draymond Green exited the game with a right thigh contusion, which he would not return from, Minnesota struck. They hit big shot after big shot — namely by Anthony Edwards, who had a blistering 48 points on 16-for-27 shooting, but also by former Warrior D’Angelo Russell — eventually pulling within four points.

Golden State wasn’t having it, though. They showed up in the fourth quarter, and pushed the lead back to double digits. Steph Curry did his thing, with a plethora of timely shots, and finished with 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Kevon Looney, suddenly more indispensable with Green’s injury, played the bulk of the fourth quarter and was brilliant, tallying 11 points, 17 rebounds, and playing strong defense on Karl-Anthony Towns.

And when the Dubs needed to put an exclamation point on the game? They once again turned to Wiggins, who once again put a poster on his former teammate.

WIGGS THREW DOWN ON KAT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/c4hqMOieVo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2021

Wiggins finished with 35 points on a hilariously efficient 14-for-19 shooting, and extended the Warriors win streak to six games, all by double-digits.

The Dubs are now 10-1, and will look to add to that on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls.

