Draymond Green exits game with right thigh contusion

Green appeared to knock knees during Wednesday’s game, and left for the locker room.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after suffering a right thigh contusion. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Green, a three-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year, appeared to knock knees with Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels while drawing a foul about halfway through the third quarter of the game. He was in visible pain while shooting his free throws, and left to go straight to the locker room after he took his shots. He was limping as he left the court.

Here’s the play where Green suffered the injury.

Thigh contusions aren’t fun, but usually make for a fairly quick recovery. Hopefully Green is able to get back on the court against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

With Green off the court, the Timberwolves went on a huge run, though the Warriors were able to answer at the end of the quarter.

