Draymond Green exits game with right thigh contusion

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after suffering a right thigh contusion. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Warriors announce Draymond Green will not return. Right thigh contusion. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 11, 2021

Green, a three-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year, appeared to knock knees with Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels while drawing a foul about halfway through the third quarter of the game. He was in visible pain while shooting his free throws, and left to go straight to the locker room after he took his shots. He was limping as he left the court.

Here’s the play where Green suffered the injury.

Here is the play where Draymond Green appears to hurt his right knee. Grimaced while shooting free throws, limped back downcourt, needed Warriors to call timeout. Went straight to locker room, hasn't reappeared. pic.twitter.com/z6djM45Rsi — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 11, 2021

Thigh contusions aren’t fun, but usually make for a fairly quick recovery. Hopefully Green is able to get back on the court against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

With Green off the court, the Timberwolves went on a huge run, though the Warriors were able to answer at the end of the quarter.