Draymond Green and Damion Lee listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Bulls

The Golden State Warriors gave an update on some of their recent player injuries today. Draymond Green and Damion Lee are questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Chicago Bulls according to a pair of tweets by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Green suffered a “nasty” right thigh contusion in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Green was in the middle of an all-around game with 7 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal in 21 minutes. He was kneed in the thigh on a shot attempt and limped to the locker room after attempting a pair of free throws. Although he did not return to the game, the Warriors were still able to win without him. For what it’s worth, Draymond appears to be in good spirits and doesn’t think the injury is too serious based on this interview he did earlier today on The Jim Rome Show:

The Warriors are playing great basketball and Draymond is a big part of it. He has always been an elite defender, but this season he has returned to playing at a DPOY level. His basketball IQ shines on that side of the ball as he knows exactly where to best position both himself and his teammates to force the opposing offense into tougher shots. Meanwhile, his hustle and toughness are on full display as he makes it an emphasis to grab the defensive rebound and finish off the possession.

Damion Lee, on the other hand, missed Wednesday’s game with left hip soreness. Lee has been a steady presence off the bench for the Warriors this season. He has been a solid contributor on both sides of the floor with his shot-making on offense and great team defense. The injury does not seem serious, but if he does continue to miss games, look for Gary Payton II to get more minutes in his place as he has been playing at a high level whenever he is given the opportunity this season.