Preview: Warriors face reborn Chicago Bulls

The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 10-1. The Chicago Bulls are tied for the best record in the East at 8-3. The Dubs have notable wins over the Los Angeles Lakers (preseason Western Conference favorites) and the Atlanta Hawks (last year’s Eastern Conference finalist). The Bulls have key victories over the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets.

Neither team will have their prized center available. The Warriors will be missing their #2 pick in the 2020 draft James Wiseman and their small ball big Draymond Green is questionable with a thigh contusion. Chicago will be missing Nikola Vucevic due to Covid-19 protocols. But both teams will have a fascinating array of guards on the court.

Golden State boasts Stephen Curry, best point guard alive, alongside two sparkplugs in Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II. Meanwhile Chicago boasts the Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine, DeMar Derozan trio with a healthy dose of Alex Caruso. Too bad Klay Thompson isn’t playing, sigh.

From our buddy blog Blog A Bull:

I couldn’t help but see that many fans preseason were extremely upset that ‘THE NATIONAL MEDIA’ didn’t see this coming, so I can only assume that they just as elated now that those same analysts are eating crow and retiring after dat freezing cold take revising their estimates based on useful data. The Bulls still have many flaws, but one of them doesn’t look to be a dogshit defense. In actuality, the defense has been extremely good. And even if it slips to average, it looks like several combinations of this roster can be versatile enough at both ends to win much more than they lose.

Can’t wait to see the Warriors offense against that Chicago defense!

GAME DETAILS

WHO: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls

WHEN: Wednesday, November 12th, 2021; 7:00 pm PST

WATCH: ESPN, NBCS Bay Area

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game