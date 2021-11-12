How to watch Warriors vs. Bulls

The Golden State Warriors will play their 12th game of the regular season tonight when they tip-off against the Chicago Bulls. The game will be played at 7pm in San Francisco and can be seen on ESPN.

Both teams are coming off consecutive wins this past Wednesday. In their most recent game, Golden State kept their 6-game winning streak alive by pulling away from the Minnesota Timberwolves, 123-110. The Bulls are riding a two-game win streak after beating the Dallas Mavericks, 117-107.

The Warriors and Bulls played each other twice last season with Golden State winning both times. Their most recent game finished in a 116-102 win for the Warriors. One thing to keep in mind about this matchup is that Golden State has an 8-game winning streak against the Bulls that spans the past 4 seasons.

This matchup may prove to be Golden State’s toughest game yet. While the Warriors hold the top record in the West, the Bulls are tied for the best record in the East. Each team is well-balanced on both sides of the floor — falling no further than 6th in offensive and defensive rating. However, the Warriors edge out the Bulls in both categories and own the number one net rating while the Bulls own the 3rd best net rating.

Each team also comes into the game with some injuries. Draymond Green suffered a thigh contusion and Damion Lee has a sore hip. Both are questionable for the game. The Bulls starting center Nikola Vucevic is out for at least 10 days due to COVID-19 protocols.

This is a highly anticipated game that should be full of highlights. The Bulls have a roster of players capable of plays like this from Wednesday:

The Warriors have been a highlight factory too. Steph has his insane shooting, but it’s Gary Payton II who has been destroying rims for the Warriors all season.

Welcome to the Gary Payton II dunk show pic.twitter.com/pM8AYBqCOP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 11, 2021

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine, DeMar Derozan, Javontae Green, Tony Bradley

Regular Season Game #12

Who: Golden State Warriors (10 - 1) vs. Chicago Bulls (8 - 3)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)