Preview: Almost undefeated Warriors visit Charlotte to take on Warriors

If the season ended today, the Golden State Warriors would have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs and for the NBA Finals. That’s what having the best record in the league (11-1) will do for ya. Meanwhile in this same scenario the Charlotte Hornets would be the 10th seed in the East, scrapping their way into the play-in tournament. That’s what 7-7, the epitome of mediocrity, will get ya as well.

These two teams will meet Sunday in a rematch of an earlier battle that saw the Warriors shove the “why didn’t they draft LaMelo Ball in 2020” whining halfway into the grave with a 114-92 victory. Clearly the Golden State front office has a vision that’s got some traction to it, and speaking of traction it was Gary Payton II and Jordan Poole who caught national attention with their dominant performance against Charlotte last time out.

Dunk of the Night? How about Dunk of the Year.@Kia pic.twitter.com/X3IMnZJd3E — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 4, 2021

Has Gary Payton II pushed it to the point where Steve Kerr will put him in the rotation on a nightly basis?

“Yes”

Not matchup dependent?

“No. He needs to play more.” pic.twitter.com/GOcAS1yE8c — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 4, 2021

Career-high seven treys.

Career-high four steals.

31 points.



Jordan Poole went to work on #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/SwLijYXbTD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 4, 2021

The Dubs have won four straight since that night, hunting down teams with a fury. On the other hand the Hornets lost three of their next five games following that night, but they are on a two game win streak with wins over Memphis and New York. Former Warrior Kelly Oubre Jr. is already stressing the team’s owner Michael Jordan out it would appear.

Stephen Curry is probably going to go crazy in his hometown, I’d say he gets 46 points in front of his dad Dell.

Poll How many points will Steph score? Above 35 points!

Below 35 points! vote view results 80% Above 35 points! (57 votes)

19% Below 35 points! (14 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Game details

WHO: Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets

WHEN: Wednesday, November 14th, 2021; 4:00 pm

WHERE: Spectrum Center

WATCH: NBCS BAY AREA

BLOG BUDDY: At The Hive