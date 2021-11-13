 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Almost undefeated Warriors visit Charlotte to take on Warriors

How does 12-1 sound?

By Daniel Hardee
Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

If the season ended today, the Golden State Warriors would have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs and for the NBA Finals. That’s what having the best record in the league (11-1) will do for ya. Meanwhile in this same scenario the Charlotte Hornets would be the 10th seed in the East, scrapping their way into the play-in tournament. That’s what 7-7, the epitome of mediocrity, will get ya as well.

These two teams will meet Sunday in a rematch of an earlier battle that saw the Warriors shove the “why didn’t they draft LaMelo Ball in 2020” whining halfway into the grave with a 114-92 victory. Clearly the Golden State front office has a vision that’s got some traction to it, and speaking of traction it was Gary Payton II and Jordan Poole who caught national attention with their dominant performance against Charlotte last time out.

The Dubs have won four straight since that night, hunting down teams with a fury. On the other hand the Hornets lost three of their next five games following that night, but they are on a two game win streak with wins over Memphis and New York. Former Warrior Kelly Oubre Jr. is already stressing the team’s owner Michael Jordan out it would appear.

Stephen Curry is probably going to go crazy in his hometown, I’d say he gets 46 points in front of his dad Dell.

Game details

WHO: Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets

WHEN: Wednesday, November 14th, 2021; 4:00 pm

WHERE: Spectrum Center

WATCH: NBCS BAY AREA

BLOG BUDDY: At The Hive

