How to watch Warriors at Hornets

The Golden State Warriors will begin their 4-game road trip tonight as they tip-off against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte at 4pm on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State kept their 7-game win streak rolling after dominating the Chicago Bulls, 119-93. The Charlotte Hornets are on a 2-game win streak of their own after beating the New York Knicks this past Friday, 104-96.

The Warriors have won 2 straight against the Hornets going back to last season. The two teams played earlier this month on November 3, 2021 — a game which resulted in a 114-92 Warriors win.

Golden State is off to an impressive 11-1 start, doing so with contributions from everyone on the team. With nine out of their twelve games, including their last six, being played at home, the Warriors can show that “Strength in Numbers” travels on the road and further solidify their case as the title favorites for this season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee

Regular Season Game #13

Who: Golden State Warriors (11 - 1) at Charlotte Hornets (7 - 7)

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)