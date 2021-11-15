The Golden State Warriors hold the best record in the NBA and a big reason why has been the fantastic play of Stephen Curry. The NBA has recognized this because for the second time this season, Curry was named Western Conference Player of the Week.

Stephen Curry named Week 4 Western Conference Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/BpVrBfPEGu — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 15, 2021

Last week the Warriors played 4 total games in which they went 3-1. In those 4 games, Curry averaged 34.8 points, 7.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game. He shot 41.3% from the three-point line on 14.5 attempts per game.

Curry’s week was highlighted by two games in which he scored 40 points or more. The first game was against the Atlanta Hawks where Curry went off for 50 points including 9 three-pointers. He played a complete game adding in 10 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 block. What’s even more impressive was that he did this on the second night of a back-to-back against a deep Hawks team who was completely demoralized after Steph rallied the Warriors with his shooting and playmaking in the second half of the game.

The second game was against the Chicago Bulls in which Curry scored 40 points. It was a highly anticipated matchup between two teams that sat atop each of their conferences. Steph finished the game with 40 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds, which included shooting 9-of-17 from the three-point line. The Bulls are a great defensive team with several highly capable players to guard Steph, and yet they had no answer for him.

Lonzo had NO CLUE which way Steph was going pic.twitter.com/bCiiE0n8Mv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2021

As you can imagine, Steph had no shortage of highlights this past week. The audacity combined with the confidence and swagger to even attempt some of these plays is what makes him one of the most fun players in NBA history. Just like this one from the Bulls game:

Steph Curry turns and points at the crowd before he makes this bucket. Insane!! #NBA #LethalShooter pic.twitter.com/VkC9rqUnVt — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) November 13, 2021

Here’s one where he nonchalantly throws a pinpoint, no-look, over-the-head pass for the assist and dunk:

STEPH WITH THE NO-LOOK PASS TO JP pic.twitter.com/ph95Rt8MHy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2021

Curry has won Player of the Week honors for a total of 18 times in his career with plenty more on the way. What was your favorite Steph moment this past week? Let us know in the comments below.