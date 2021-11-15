Warriors week 4 review/week 5 preview

It’s hard to believe it, but a month has already passed in the 2021-22 NBA season. And even though the Golden State Warriors enter the second month of action coming off of a loss, they’re feeling pretty darn good about their record.

They’ve been the best team in the NBA through the first four weeks, and that’s without Klay Thompson. Permission for optimism granted.

Now let’s recap the week that was, and look forward to the week that will be.

Where the Dubs stand

Record: 11-2

Standing: 1st seed in the Western Conference

Offensive rating: 3rd (112.9)

Defensive rating: 1st (100.4)

Net rating: 1st (+12.5)

Team ratings are garbage-time adjusted, courtesy of Cleaning The Glass.

Weekly recap

Monday: Beat the Atlanta Hawks 127-113

Wednesday: Beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-110

Friday: Beat the Chicago Bulls 119-93

Sunday: Lost to the Charlotte Hornets 106-102

Three wins by a combined 53 points, and a lone four-point loss? If you can’t have a perfect week, that’s perhaps the next best thing.

The Dubs certainly started things in style with a trio of dominant victories, culminating in a 26-point beatdown of the Chicago Bulls, who look like a team capable of making a deep playoff run.

So the week ended in defeat ... who cares? They happen. We’ll take three big steps forward and one little step back every week of the season.

Performance of the week

Steph Curry vs. the Hawks: 50 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals, 1 block, 14-for-28 shooting, 9-for-19 threes, 13-for-13 free throws.

Curry had a few low-scoring games as the Dubs coasted to victories, and then he took matters into his own hands against Atlanta, as if to remind everyone who he is, and what he’s capable of.

And my goodness is he capable of a lot. 50 points and 10 assists? Plus an overflowing handful of rebounds from the point guard position, and a stellar defensive game?

It was the best performance of the season. Not for Curry. Not for the Warriors. For the NBA.

Honorable mention goes to...

Andrew Wiggins vs. the Wolves: 35 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 14-for-19 shooting, 3-for-6 threes, 4-for-4 free throws.

Did Wiggins decide to take something out on his former team, or did he just happen to have one of his best games in a Warriors jersey against the organization he played the first 442 games of his career for? We may never know, but what matters is he was utterly unstoppable on offense.

Highlight of the week

And while we’re on the topic of Wiggins being unstoppable against the Timberwolves...

OH MY WIGGINS pic.twitter.com/spIIHtymqh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2021

Yeah, we’re gonna need to see some alternate angles and bench reactions for that one ...

ARE YOU KIDDING ANDREW WIGGINS?! pic.twitter.com/31pnBhjjyW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 11, 2021

This week’s schedule

Tuesday: @ Brooklyn Nets (10-4), 4:30 p.m. PT

Thursday: @ Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5), 4:30 p.m. PT

Friday: @ Detroit Pistons (3-9), 4:00 p.m. PT

Sunday: vs. Toronto Raptors (7-7), 5:00 p.m. PT

It’s another four-game week, and this time it’s only against Eastern Conference teams.

Easiest game of the week

Friday vs. the Pistons.

Back ends of a road back-to-back are never easy, especially when capping off a four-game road trip. But when you look at the quality of the teams the Warriors are up against, the Pistons stand out a bit, and not in the good way.

Truthfully, Detroit already having three wins is a bit surprising to me, though it’s worth noting that two of their wins (against the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic) came against two of the only three teams with a worse record.

Detroit is running with a starting lineup of Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, and Isaiah Stewart. If you’re familiar with those five players, then congratulations: you are a hard, hardcore NBA fan.

Hardest game of the week

Tuesday vs. the Nets.

Is this even a question? The Nets have the fourth-best record in the league, and the fifth-best net rating.

More importantly, they have Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Prediction time!

During last week’s review/preview, the community correctly predicted a 3-1 week, with 46% of poll responders choosing that option. It was close though, as 39% of fans thought the Dubs would sweep the week, while 12% saw them going 2-2.