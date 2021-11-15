Preview: Warriors travel to Brooklyn to meet their old friend Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors suffered a close loss to open their four game road trip, faltering in the final minute against a game Charlotte Hornets. Despite the annoying defeat, the Dubs still have the top record in the NBA and are on top of the power rankings.

They will be in a feisty mood and look to bounce back against whoever stands in their way to avoid their first losing streak of the season. Wait, who is in their way? Oh hey, it’s former Warrior Kevin Durant and former Warrior assistant coach Steve Nash with the Brooklyn Nets!

This will be the second game in a row for KD against a former team, as he’s fresh off a 33-point performance in a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

KD is red hot this season, arguably at his most efficient self ever. He’s averaging a league-high 29.6 PPG on a career high 58% shooting from the field, a beautiful sight after suffering a torn Achilles injury during his final season with Golden State. Gotta be encouraging for those in Dub Nation who are worried about Klay Thompson coming back from that injury (plus a torn ACL).

How in the hell did the Warriors have KD, Curry, Draymond and Klay? https://t.co/7lm2PoIJbk — Bruce Tennen (@BruceTennen) November 15, 2021

KD just won the Eastern Conference player of the week; meanwhile his teammate and longtime Warriors’ victim James Harden is rounding into form after allegedly struggling with the league’s anti-flopping rules.

Golden State has the Western Conference player the week on their side, and his name is Mr. Stephen Curry. He’s averaging 28.1 PPG, right behind KD in the chase for the scoring title, and he is the head of the snake that is the league’s 3rd most efficient offense.

NBA Finals preview???

GAME DETAILS

WHO: Golden State Warriors @ Brooklyn Nets

WHEN: Tuesday, November 16th, 2021; 4:30 pm PST

WATCH: TNT