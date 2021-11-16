How to watch Warriors at Nets

The Golden State Warriors will play their 14th game of the season against the Brooklyn Nets tonight at 4:30pm. The game will be played in Brooklyn and can be watched on TNT.

Golden State is coming off a close 102-106 loss against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, but despite that, they still hold the best record in the NBA. Brooklyn most recently played this past Sunday in a blowout game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 120-96. The Warriors have a 3-game losing streak to the Nets dating back to the 2019-20 season. They last played on February 13, 2021 — a game which resulted in a 117-134 Golden State loss.

This game will feature two of the top teams in the league and could possibly serve as a potential Finals preview. There’s plenty of star-power on both squads but all eyes will be on each team’s superstar player in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, each of whom have a legitimate case for league MVP. Curry leads the way for the Warriors following a great week that led to him being named the Western Conference Player of the Week. Not to be outdone, Durant had a big week too which earned him the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Of course, there is the narrative of Durant playing against his old team where he won 2 championships. Last season, the Warriors did not challenge the Nets enough to make this reunion interesting. However, this Warriors team is coming in retooled and with a different mentality, so they should serve as a better matchup this time.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Nets: James Harden, Patty Mills, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown, Blake Griffin

Regular Season Game #14

Who: Golden State Warriors (11 - 2) at Brooklyn Nets (10 - 4)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)