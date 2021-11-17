Preview: Warriors head to Cleveland to check how old rival is doing

One game after punishing the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors are moving on to Cleveland to face their old rivals. The Cavaliers were once the ultimate challenge to a GSW team that was learning championship habits, and the highs and lows from their feud have been well chronicled.

But recently both teams hit some rough patches. The Dubs fell off after five straight Finals appearance due to massive roster turnover and injuries to star players. The Cavs fell off because LeBron James was tired of the Warriors firebombing Cleveland in the Finals and abandoned the Cavs for greener pastures in LA. The Cavs have been trying to find their footing, most recently losing to the aforementioned Nets Wednesday night to drop their record to 9-7.

While much has been made of the shorthanded Dubs missing Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, there could be some more names to add to the injury chart.

Some notable Warriors injury news: Steph Curry is questionable tomorrow in Cleveland with a left hip contusion, Andre Iguodala is out with left hip injury management. Rest day for Iguodala. It’s front end of back-to-back. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2021

Meanwhile Cleveland has been dealing with some injury concerns of their own. Per ESPN:

Evan Mobley Mobley (elbow) has been diagnosed with a sprained right elbow and is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee during Sunday’s contest and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Who will win this battle of the wounded?!

The rest of the NBA seeing Klay Thompson practiced 5 on 5 recently pic.twitter.com/4NsZGlU9s7 — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) November 17, 2021

GAME DETAILS

WHO: Golden State Warriors @ Cleveland Cavaliers

WHEN: Thursday, November 18th, 2021; 4:30 pm PT

WATCH: NBC SPORTS BAY AREA