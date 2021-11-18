How to watch Warriors at Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight for their 15th game of the season. The game will be played at 4:30pm PT in Cleveland and can be seen on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off their most impressive win of the season on Tuesday by beating the Brooklyn Nets with a final score of 117-99. The Cavs’ most recent game was last night, also against the Nets, in a game that they lost, 99-109.

Golden State owns an 8-game winning streak against their former championship rivals dating back to the 2016-17 season. The Warriors will be looking to continue this streak as they play their first game of a back-to-back. Conversely, Cleveland will be coming off their second night of a back-to-back. Look for the Warriors to try and put this one away early against an injured Cavs team in order to give their starters extra rest for tomorrow night’s game. It’s also worth noting that Stephen Curry is a little banged up with a hip contusion so some extra rest would go a long way.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Ed Davis

Regular Season Game #15

Who: Golden State Warriors (12 - 2) at Cleveland Cavaliers (9 - 7)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)