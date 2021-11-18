Warriors vs. Cavaliers Injury Updates

The Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 4:30pm PT, however you wouldn’t know it by looking at their starting lineup. Several players for the Cavs will be out for tonight’s game according to a tweet by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater:

No Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen or Lauri Markkanen for the Cavaliers against the Warriors tonight in Cleveland. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 18, 2021

With Collin Sexton (knee), Evan Mobley (elbow), Jarret Allen (illness), and Lauri Markkanen (COVID-19 protocols) all out for tonight’s game, Cleveland will have to play against the best team in the league without 4 of their starting 5 players. Probably the most significant impact on tonight’s game will be the injury to up-and-coming rookie Evan Mobley. The third overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has been a monster defensively so his absence should make things easier on offense for the Warriors.

Golden State is also dealing with some minor injuries of their own.

Steph Curry is probable tonight, per Steve Kerr. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 18, 2021

Andre Iguodala gets the rest night tonight in Cleveland. He should return tomorrow in Detroit, per Kerr. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 18, 2021

Stephen Curry was listed as questionable yesterday with a hip contusion but has since then been upgraded to probable. Andre Iguodala will be out for tonight’s game due to rest.

With this being the first night of a back-to-back, it feels like the perfect game for the Warriors to go on one of their signature third quarter runs to put the game away early and rest their starters for tomorrow night’s game against the Detroit Pistons.