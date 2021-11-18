Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Golden State Warriors are rolling. They’re absolutely rolling.

After a shocking fourth quarter turned a double-digit deficit into a blowout win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, the Dubs sit at 13-2. It’s the best record in the league, and the team’s best start since they opened with the same record in 2016-17, the first year of Kevin Durant’s tenure with the team.

And NBA fans have taken notice.

The Warriors have done all of their damage without Klay Thompson, who is still more than a month away from returning. Fans all over the league — and certainly those who root for the Dubs — are already dreaming about how dominant this already-potent team can be when they add another Hall of Famer to the mix.

Though many people started the season with the Warriors on the outside looking in, in terms of the league’s elite, the public opinion has quickly shifted. According to the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, the majority of polled NBA fans now view the Dubs as favorites in the Western Conference, with more than five times as many votes as the second-place finisher.

If they keep playing like this, that number is only going to go up. Personally, I vote for that.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.