Preview: Warriors to meet #1 pick Cade Cunningham in Detroit

Procrastination: to be slow or late about doing something that should be done : to delay doing something until a later time because you do not want to do it, because you are lazy, etc.

We’ve all procrastinated before right? Whether it’s sending an email at work, or writing that paper for class, or hitting the gym on a lazy Saturday afternoon, we’ve all found ourselves putting off something we should be doing.

Thursday night it looked like the Warriors put off crushing the Cleveland Cavaliers until the final period, trailing by 13 points entering the fourth quarter before going on a 36-8 run.

Per Elias: It's been six years (Pistons, Nov 2015) since an NBA team entered Q4 trailing by at least 13 and won by at least 15.

The Warriors in Cleveland tonight accomplished that feat for the first time in franchise history. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 19, 2021

How interesting that the last time a team had a comeback swing like that was the Detroit Pistons, who the Dubs will have to contend with on the second night of a back-to-back. The Dubs are 2-1 on this road trip, their lone loss to the Charlotte Hornets in the final minute. If they can muster the strength to knock off Detroit, that would be the cherry on top for a chemistry building excursion through the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons have a 4-10 record and are coming off a win over the Indiana Pacers. They also feature the #1 pick in the most recent draft with Cade Cunningham.

Cade Cunningham (20 yrs, 51 days) became the youngest player in NBA history with at least 25 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts and 5 3FGM in a game. He is followed by LeBron James (20 yrs, 100 days), Trae Young (20 yrs, 163 days) & Luka Doncic (20 yrs, 248 days). #Pistons



(via @EliasSports) — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) November 16, 2021

