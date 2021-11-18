 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Warriors to meet #1 pick Cade Cunningham in Detroit

The Motor City awaits the best team in the NBA

By Daniel Hardee
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Procrastination: to be slow or late about doing something that should be done : to delay doing something until a later time because you do not want to do it, because you are lazy, etc.

We’ve all procrastinated before right? Whether it’s sending an email at work, or writing that paper for class, or hitting the gym on a lazy Saturday afternoon, we’ve all found ourselves putting off something we should be doing.

Thursday night it looked like the Warriors put off crushing the Cleveland Cavaliers until the final period, trailing by 13 points entering the fourth quarter before going on a 36-8 run.

How interesting that the last time a team had a comeback swing like that was the Detroit Pistons, who the Dubs will have to contend with on the second night of a back-to-back. The Dubs are 2-1 on this road trip, their lone loss to the Charlotte Hornets in the final minute. If they can muster the strength to knock off Detroit, that would be the cherry on top for a chemistry building excursion through the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons have a 4-10 record and are coming off a win over the Indiana Pacers. They also feature the #1 pick in the most recent draft with Cade Cunningham.

GAME DETAILS

WHO: Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons

WHEN: Friday, November 19th, 2021; 4:00 pm PST

WATCH: NBCSPORTS BAY AREA

