How to watch Warriors at Pistons

The Golden State Warriors 16th game of the season is about to tip-off as they continue their road trip to play the Detroit Pistons. The game will be played at 4pm PT and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors will be playing their second night of a back-to-back after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers last night with a score of 104-89. For the Pistons, their last game was played on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers and resulted in a 97-89 win. For this specific matchup, the Warriors have beat the Pistons two games in a row with the last meeting between these teams ending in a 118-91 Golden State win.

Golden State is coming off a win against the Cavs last night that was a lot more in doubt than it should have been given how Cleveland was missing four starters. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Warriors turned up the intensity on both sides and outscored them 36-8. Stephen Curry alone outscored the Cavs in the fourth quarter by scoring 20 points and showing off his full repertoire of shot-making, flashy finishing, and non-stop movement.

Prior to last night’s game, Curry was dealing with a minor hip injury. Ideally, he would have been able to rest against an undermanned Cleveland team, but the Warriors needed every minute from him to complete the comeback. Curry’s minutes might be something to monitor for this second night of a back-to-back, so hopefully the Warriors could put the Pistons away early and give him some well-deserved rest.

***Note: Steph, Draymond, Porter Jr., and Iguodala will all rest tonight’s game.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Gary Payton II, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Pistons: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isiah Stewart

Regular Season Game #16

Who: Golden State Warriors (13 - 2) at Detroit Pistons (4 - 10)

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)