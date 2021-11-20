Preview: Warriors welcome Raptors to Chase Center in Sunday matinee

If I had told you last week that the Golden State Warriors’ four game road trip (including a jaunt to Brooklyn) would conclude with a 3-1 record, you’d probably be happy. And that’s where they stand today, narrowly missing going 4-0 after a last second loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Now they’re headed home to the friendly confines of Chase Center in San Francisco where they have won eight out of nine home game. Speaking of the numbers 8 and 9, that’s the record of their opponent Sunday, the 8-9 Toronto Raptors!

Toronto is nearly unrecognizable from the title team that ended the Kevin Durant-era Warriors and Oracle Arena. Sure they still have shifty point guard Fred Van Vleet (leading the league in minutes per game at 38.1), former All-Star Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby (curiously, he’s 2nd in the NBA’s MPG leaders at 37.3). But this team is searching for identity in the absence of Kyle Lowry who was traded to the Miami Heat in the offseason.

When considering the Raptors' defensive struggles, there are several possible explanations and one thing that can be known for certain: if this continues, any hopes of making even the play-in tournament will have to be readjusted. (@michaelgrange)https://t.co/hRg9xukaRY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2021

Steph Curry and Draymond Green are not on the Warriors' injury report tomorrow vs Raptors. They are expected to return. Andre Iguodala is out. Otto Porter is questionable. Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II are probable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 21, 2021

It will be interesting to watch Siakam tomorrow night against the Warriors. He is just getting back to play ~ 5 months after surgery on his left shoulder labrum. Not an injury we see commonly in #NBA players. He has been performing well his 1st few games back. #DubNation #Raptors — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) November 20, 2021

GAME DETAILS

WHO: Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors

WHEN: Sunday, November 21st, 2021; 5:30 pm PT

WATCH: NBC SPORTS BAY AREA