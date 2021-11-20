 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Warriors welcome Raptors to Chase Center in Sunday matinee

ACTIVATE VENGEANCE FOR THE 2019 FINALS

By Daniel Hardee
Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

If I had told you last week that the Golden State Warriors’ four game road trip (including a jaunt to Brooklyn) would conclude with a 3-1 record, you’d probably be happy. And that’s where they stand today, narrowly missing going 4-0 after a last second loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Now they’re headed home to the friendly confines of Chase Center in San Francisco where they have won eight out of nine home game. Speaking of the numbers 8 and 9, that’s the record of their opponent Sunday, the 8-9 Toronto Raptors!

Toronto is nearly unrecognizable from the title team that ended the Kevin Durant-era Warriors and Oracle Arena. Sure they still have shifty point guard Fred Van Vleet (leading the league in minutes per game at 38.1), former All-Star Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby (curiously, he’s 2nd in the NBA’s MPG leaders at 37.3). But this team is searching for identity in the absence of Kyle Lowry who was traded to the Miami Heat in the offseason.

GAME DETAILS

WHO: Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors

WHEN: Sunday, November 21st, 2021; 5:30 pm PT

WATCH: NBC SPORTS BAY AREA

