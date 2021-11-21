How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors

The Golden State Warriors finished their four-game road trip and have returned home to play against the Toronto Raptors tonight at 5:30pm PT. The game will be played in San Francisco and can be seen on NBC Sports Bay Area.

On Friday, the Warriors extended their winning streak to 3 games after beating the Detroit Pistons, 105-102. The Raptors last played on Friday in a blowout win against the Sacramento Kings, 108-89.

The last meeting between the Warriors and the Raptors was played on April 2, 2021, in a game many Golden State fans would like to forget. This was the game where an undermanned Warriors team without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green was obliterated by 53 points. The final score was 77-130 in favor of the Raptors with the deficit getting as high as 61 points that night.

This time around should be different. Although Curry and Green sat out the last game against the Pistons due to rest, they are expected to play tonight. Golden State is a deep team and proved they can hold steady without Curry and Green unlike last year. However, with them both back in the lineup, expect the Warriors to show once again why they are the best team in the league.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch

Regular Season Game #17

Who: Golden State Warriors (14 - 2) vs. Toronto Raptors (8 - 9)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)