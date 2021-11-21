Raptors keep Curry cold, but Wiggins & Poole carry Dubs to 119-104 victory

The Golden State Warriors returned to Chase Center on Sunday for their fourth game in six days. Returning from an East Coast road trip, the Dubs seemed set for a slow start. Yet with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green back in the starting lineup, Golden State dominated from start to finish en route to a 125-112 victory.

Jordan Poole scored the first 5 points of the game before Andrew Wiggins took over. Wiggins scored the next 11 Golden State points and helped build an early 16-5 lead. The Warriors never looked back.

The Raptors have given Cury problems throughout his career, and that was still the case on Sunday. Curry was 1-for-6 from the field in the first half and finished 2-for-10 with just 12 points. Yet, Toronto’s attention on Curry came with a cost. Steph was happy to create space for his teammates all game, and they took advantage.

Wiggins and Poole did the bulk of the work, knocking down open shots and beating their defenders all game. Poole finished the game 10-for-13 from the field with 33 points. Not to be outdone, Wiggins shot 6-for-8 from deep and recorded 32 points of his own.

Otto Porter Jr. also benefitted from Toronto’s hyperfocus on Curry. While the Raptors did a good job limiting Curry’s space, they struggled all game to account for the Dubs’ other threats from deep. Porter had several wide-open attempts and knocked in 5 of his 8 attempts from three.

The Warriors rested Gary Payton II and held Andre Iguodala out again with right knee soreness. Payton’s absence opened up some minutes for guard Chris Chiozza, who turned 26 on Sunday. Chiozza took advantage of the extra playing time on his birthday, making a pair of threes in the first half and scoring 11 points off the bench.

While the shooters carried the load offensively, the Warriors starting bigs both had productive games as well. Green scored just 4 points but had 14 rebounds, 8 assists, and just one turnover. Kevon Looney filled the stat-sheet as well with 7 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

After a grueling part of the early-season schedule, the Warriors have a couple of days off before their next game. However, their upcoming schedule includes some of the more talented teams in the league. Golden State will be back on the court on Wednesday, November 24th, at 7:00 pm PST against the Philadelphia 76ers.

