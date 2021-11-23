NBA fans are thankful for a competitive league

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The NBA is wide open right now. Wide, wide open.

The Golden State Warriors sport the best record in the league. The Brooklyn Nets, preseason favorites in the East, are on top of the conference but with some glaring holes. The Los Angeles Lakers, preseason favorites in the West, are struggling to put their pieces together.

The defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns seem to be rolling. The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks? Not so much. The Utah Jazz look great, as they always do ... in the regular season. The Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Chicago Bulls are taking fans by surprise, while the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers hang around, hoping they’ll get star reinforcements.

And what to make of the Dallas Mavericks?

If you ask around, this is exactly what NBA fans are searching for. In the most recent SB Nation Reacts poll, NBA fans said that the thing that they’re most thankful for is how competitive the league currently is.

Hilariously, the Lakers struggles are not far behind.

As Warriors fans, I’m guessing that what you’re thankful for is the Dubs being back on top of the NBA, and Klay Thompson’s fast-approaching return. But what else has you feeling thankful?

