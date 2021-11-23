Preview: Warriors vs 76ers as Ben Simmons continues hiatus

I hope that was a long enough break for Golden State Warriors fans. Two days in between games seems like an eternity in the NBA, especially for the team with the best record in basketball. The greatest show in sneakers has a stellar 15-2 resume so far, despite lacking the services of Klay Thompson. This game against the Philadelphia 76ers is a referundum on a few stories that are tangentially related to GSW.

Danny Green: Hey, this was the guy involved with the in-air collision with Thompson in the 2019 Finals that sent the Dubs into spiral of playoflessness.

Thankfully Thompson is coming back sooner than you think:

Does Klay Thompson think the Warriors can win the title: "Oh, yeah. We're 15-2. It's a great indicator. Our defense is top 3 in the league along with our offense. And I'm not even out there yet. Think about that. Really think about that."



Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/S4t3qf0v16 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 23, 2021

Seth Curry: The brother of the Warriors’ best player Stephen. He’s also having a season to remember.

Seth Curry is having a season unlike anyone else right now



15.4 PPG (Career-High)

52.0% FG% (Career-High)

46.5% 3-PT FG% (Career-High)

93.1% FT% (Career-High) pic.twitter.com/h2N3M3kVmK — ESPN (@espn) November 18, 2021

Ben Simmons: The guy a certain cult of Dub Nation members salivate over as a trade piece has sat out on Philly and is averaging 0 points, 0 rebounds, and 0 assists on the season, a career high low for the All-Star. He won’t play tomorrow but he’ll always have the summer of ‘21 as trade bait.

I think the Warriors were wise to turn down Wiseman + Wiggins + 7 + 14 + 2 firsts for Ben Simmons, but I don't think it's the ridiculous price tag that everyone else seems to.



Simmons is really, really, good, and under contract for 4 years which helps GSW extend max slot — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) July 29, 2021

Joel Embiid: Arguably the best big man in the game (Nikola Jokic fans would riot on this) is out for this contest against the Warriors, per ESPN. Won’t somebody punish the Warriors for having a thin depth chart at the center position??? Not Wednesday night apparently.

GAME DETAILS

WHO: Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers

WHEN: Wednesday, November 24th, 2021; 7:00 pm PT

WATCH: ESPN