Preview: Warriors vs 76ers as Ben Simmons continues hiatus

Are those summer trade rumors finally dead?

By Daniel Hardee
Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

I hope that was a long enough break for Golden State Warriors fans. Two days in between games seems like an eternity in the NBA, especially for the team with the best record in basketball. The greatest show in sneakers has a stellar 15-2 resume so far, despite lacking the services of Klay Thompson. This game against the Philadelphia 76ers is a referundum on a few stories that are tangentially related to GSW.

Danny Green: Hey, this was the guy involved with the in-air collision with Thompson in the 2019 Finals that sent the Dubs into spiral of playoflessness.

Thankfully Thompson is coming back sooner than you think:

Seth Curry: The brother of the Warriors’ best player Stephen. He’s also having a season to remember.

Ben Simmons: The guy a certain cult of Dub Nation members salivate over as a trade piece has sat out on Philly and is averaging 0 points, 0 rebounds, and 0 assists on the season, a career high low for the All-Star. He won’t play tomorrow but he’ll always have the summer of ‘21 as trade bait.

Joel Embiid: Arguably the best big man in the game (Nikola Jokic fans would riot on this) is out for this contest against the Warriors, per ESPN. Won’t somebody punish the Warriors for having a thin depth chart at the center position??? Not Wednesday night apparently.

GAME DETAILS

WHO: Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers

WHEN: Wednesday, November 24th, 2021; 7:00 pm PT

WATCH: ESPN

Poll

Should Warriors trade for Ben Simmons now?

