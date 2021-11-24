How to watch Warriors vs. 76ers

The Golden State Warriors will play their 18th game of the season tonight when they face-off against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN.

The Warriors are coming off an extra day of rest as they look to extend their winning streak to 5 games. They last played on Sunday in a 119-104 win against the Toronto Raptors. The 76ers played on Monday against the Sacramento Kings in game that resulted in a win for Philadelphia, 102-94. Recently, the Warriors and the 76ers have gone 3-3 in their previous six matchups dating back to the 2018-19 season. Their last meeting finished in a 107-96 Warriors win.

Although it may seem like these teams are evenly matched based on their head-to-head record, the matchup this time around is very different. What usually would be a marquee matchup between two star-studded rosters, is now looking like a matchup between two teams trending in opposite directions. The 76ers will be without All-NBA center Joel Embiid due to COVID Protocols. Forward Tobias Harris is questionable due to a hip injury and point guard Ben Simmons has yet to play a minute of the 2021-22 season. On the other hand, the Warriors come into this game with the best record in the league — doing so with superstar talent, a deep roster, and elite play on both sides of the floor.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang, Andre Drummond

Regular Season Game #18

Who: Golden State Warriors (15 - 2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (10 - 8)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)