Warriors vs. 76ers Injury Updates

The Golden State Warriors will be looking for their 16th win of the season tonight when they play against the Philadelphia 76ers. Their path to that win may have become a bit easier due to several key injuries on the 76ers’ roster according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Joel Embiid remains out tomorrow against the Warriors. Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Danny Green are listed as questionable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 23, 2021

The biggest impact here is the absence of 76ers’ star center Joel Embiid who is averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 9 games this season. He has been out due to COVID-19 protocols since Nov. 8 and is currently working on his conditioning in order to return from a near 3-week absence. Embiid playing would have been a nice test for the Warriors to see how their elite defense would handle one of the best big men in the game. Andre Drummond is projected to start in his place.

Other than Embiid, several other key players for the 76ers are questionable to play. Tobias Harris, having just recovered from COVID-19 as well, was a late scratch for their last game with hip soreness. It is unclear if he will be able to play tonight. Danny Green has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury, while Seth Curry is in danger of missing this season’s first edition of the “Curry Bowl” due to back stiffness.

Golden State will be without Andre Iguodala (knee soreness) and two-way player Jeff Dowtin for tonight’s game. Klay Thompson is out tonight and is still about a month away from a return to the court. James Wiseman is also out with no update on his return. Look for the Warriors to take care of business tonight so that they can enjoy their Thanksgiving early before a matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.