The Golden State Warriors did not start their game against the Philadelphia 76ers the way they envisioned. But they certainly finished it the way they did, and that’s a lot better than the other way around.

After an early tit-for-tat battle between Steph Curry and Seth Curry, the Sixers went on a 20-4 run to take control of the game. They pushed the lead to 19 points in the second quarter, with the Warriors defense looking the worst it has all season, and the offense sloppy and uninterested.

The Dubs finally found their groove as the second half wore down, and slowly cut into the lead. Jordan Poole ended the half in style, with a buzzer-beater from beyond half court, and it made the halftime deficit a tolerable nine points.

legend has it JP is still holding this follow-through#BigShot pic.twitter.com/noXqb9I81i — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 25, 2021

And then the third quarter Warriors came, followed by the fourth quarter Warriors. You blinked and the deficit was gone. You blinked again and the Warriors were leading comfortably. You blinked a third time and it was a blowout.

Golden State outscored Philly 34-23 in the third quarter to take the lead, and 30-12 in the final frame to shut things with emphasis, winning 116-96. Arrogance was yet again on display.

It was a total team effort, with nearly everyone chipping in. Juan Toscano-Anderson had his best game of the year, with the type of spark plug highlights that got Chase Center rocking.

LOOK OUT BELOW pic.twitter.com/1yQRZ1CmJ5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 25, 2021

Curry was fabulous (as was his brother), with an efficient 25 points and 10 assists, and Jordan Poole put his skills on display while also mixing it up with the Sixers. Andrew Wiggins had another strong game, and the Dubs dished out 32 assists while winning the rebounding battle.

Yes, they had the benefit of playing a Sixers team missing Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (not to mention Ben Simmons), but a muscle-flexing 20-point win is always something to smile about.

The Dubs are now 16-2, which is more wins than they had in the entire 2019-20 season. They’re back at it on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

