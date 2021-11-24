Player grades: Warriors vs. Sixers

The Golden State Warriors keep stacking wins on top of wins. This time they overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers by 20 points, winning 116-96 to improve to 16-2.

It would seem they’re good at this whole comeback thing.

The Warriors have won EVERY single game they’ve trailed by dougle digits in lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/5vBz94fXUN — AJ King (@allday__ajking) November 25, 2021

It’s a dominant season. I mean, look at this!

Warriors margin of victory this year:



41

26

22

20

19

18

15

15

14

13

13

12

8

7

3

2



Margin of defeat this year:



4

3 — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) November 25, 2021

We know the collective is brilliant, but let’s check in on the individuals that comprise it. Here are our player grades for another nice win, weighted for our expectation of each player.

Draymond Green

28 minutes, 10 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 4 turnovers, 4 fouls, 3-for-5 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 4-for-4 free throws, +11

The Warriors got into trouble in the first half in part because of Green. He picked up two early fouls, and was benched. He grabbed a third late in the second quarter, but Steve Kerr let his star defender stay in the game, and it proved costly, as Dray picked up his fourth a few moments later.

He made up for it in the second half. It was the usual all-around display from Green, complete with some efficient scoring this time around. And he was the main reason the Warriors held the Sixers to just 35 second-half points.

Grade: B

Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins

34 minutes, 19 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, 1 turnover, 7-for-13 shooting, 2-for-6 threes, 3-for-7 free throws, +25

Wiggins got off to an awful start in this game, drawing a shooting foul on two of the Dubs’ first three possessions, but missing all four of his free throws.

But after that? He dialed it in and took care of business. Wiggins continued his trend of improved efficiency scoring the ball, and also had some exceptional moments on defense.

Grade: B+

Kevon Looney

23 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 3 fouls, 3-for-6 shooting, +10

It wasn’t a glamorous game for Looney (when is it?), but here’s a pivotal stat in this game: Andre Drummond, who is far bigger than anyone on Golden State’s roster, had his shot blocked by Looney twice, without making a single field goal.

Looney’s defense was huge in this one. By countering Philly’s size when it was needed, he allowed the Warriors to go small when they wanted.

Grade: B+

Steph Curry

35 minutes, 25 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 4 turnovers, 1 foul, 9-for-16 shooting, 6-for-11 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, +29

Curry’s performance was the 20th time a player has had 25 points and 10 assists in a game this season, and the third time he’s done it. It’s a sign of just how dominant he is that he can put up those numbers without even having an attention-grabbing game.

But make no doubt about it: he was the best player on the court by a wide margin, and the most valuable player on the court by an equally large margin.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points, assists, and plus/minus.

Jordan Poole

33 minutes, 17 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 turnovers, 4 fouls, 5-for-13 shooting, 2-for-7 threes, 5-for-6 free throws, +16

Poole’s performance went far beyond what showed up in the box score ... and what showed up in the box score was really good!

Philly’s defense on the third-year guard showed just how much they respected his abilities, yet he still found ways to penetrate, setting up both himself and his teammates. He got into it with the Sixers — Georges Niang in particular — which set the tone for the team and the arena. And he had the buzzer-beating half-court shot at the end of the first half that sent the Dubs into the halftime locker room with momentum, and down only single digits.

Just a great game.

Grade: A

Nemanja Bjelica

6 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 0-for-2 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, -8

Are the Warriors suppressing Bjelica’s minutes so that they can afford him next season? In this column I’ll ...

Jokes aside, Beli has only played a combined 10 minutes in the last two games. It was the right move in this case, as other players — mainly Juan Toscano-Anderson — were proving to be the right matchup. Still, weird to see.

Grade: C

Jonathan Kuminga

4 minutes, 1 point, 1 rebound, 0-for-1 shooting, 1-for-2 free throws, -5

Also a low-minutes game for Kuminga, though that’s a bit more understandable. Good aggression from him.

Grade: C+

Otto Porter Jr.

20 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 4-for-5 shooting, 4-for-5 threes, +2

With Andre Iguodala out, Porter has stepped into a bigger role, and he’s been playing it brilliantly. The stat sheet makes it look like he’s been a dead eye shooter, and nothing else (nothing wrong with that), but his role and performance have been so much more.

Grade: A

Juan Toscano-Anderson

25 minutes, 13 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 6-for-6 shooting, 1-for-1 free throws, +21

I don’t really have the words for Toscano-Anderson, who was quiet in the first half but the catalyst for the massive second-half run. He couldn’t miss — literally — with a few highlight plays.

Juan's out here playin' H-O-R-S-E pic.twitter.com/KeSTtQQHdD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 25, 2021

LOOK OUT BELOW pic.twitter.com/1yQRZ1CmJ5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 25, 2021

His defense was the stuff that will leave Philly players having nightmares through the weekend, and he passed the ball in a way that might make Curry and Green jealous. He was toughness and intangibles personified, as is almost always the case, only this time he complemented it with glamorous stats.

Grade: A+

Damion Lee

15 minutes, 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 2 fouls, 2-for-8 shooting, 1-for-5 threes, -9

Lee hasn’t looked the same since missing a game with a hip injury. His early season magic is on a brief hiatus, and he just doesn’t look quite right.

Grade: C-

Post-game bonus: Lowest plus/minus on the team.

Gary Payton II

18 minutes, 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 fouls, 3-for-5 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, +8

Not the dynamic performance we’ve seen from GP2 lately, but still a really good game, complete with the quality decision making and elite defense that we’re coming to expect.

Grade: B

Wednesday’s DNPs: Moses Moody

Wednesday’s inactives: Chris Chiozza, Jeff Dowtin, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, James Wiseman