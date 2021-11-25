 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Curry’s Warriors welcome Lillard’s Blazers to Chase Center

Two of the best point guards in the NBA battle it out!

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors lead the NBA at 16-2 despite lacking their All-Starguard Klay Thompson and young center prospect James Wiseman. Meanwhile the Portland Trail Blazers are scuffling at 10-9, and star guard Damian Lillard isn’t upholding his usual lofty standards, at least per Blazers Edge:

Through 17 games, Portland’s All Star is shooting 40.2% from the field, a drastic career low. That’s eclipsed by his 30.8% success rate from the three-point arc. For reference, 34.3% is the lowest mark Lillard has ever registered in a season.

Thanks to a couple huge games, Lillard is averaging 21.8 PPG. That’s impressive, but it’s also his lowest mark since 2014-15, when he played alongside LaMarcus Aldridge and attempted 2.4 fewer shots per game.

Lillard is averaging 7 fewer points this season than last while taking only 1 less field goal attempt per game. That’s quite a drop.

All these years with Lillard and Portland apparently still hasn’t figured out how to put enough complementary talent around him; if he struggles so does the team. On the other hand, the Warriors are benefiting from a group dynamic around two-time MVP candidate wherein the team can survive if he’s off.

Stephen Curry vs Lillard is box office, and this will be a good game between two franchises that have clashed frequently during the Splash Bros era.

Who: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers

When: Friday, October 26th, 2021 @ 7PM PT

How to Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area

How to Listen: 95.7 The Game

