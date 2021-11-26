How to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

Game 19 of the regular season is on the way as the Golden State Warriors will play against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight in San Francisco at 7pm on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are coming off an exciting 116-96 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night that featured contributions from everyone on their deep roster to seal the come-from-behind victory. The Trail Blazers last played on Wednesday in a game that resulted in a loss to the Sacramento Kings, 125-121.

For the recent matchups between these two teams, the Warriors and the Blazers have played each other six times over the past two seasons. Portland leads the head-to-head matchup over that span with four wins to Golden State’s two wins. The most recent game was played on March 3, 2021 at Portland and resulted in a 106-108 loss for the Warriors.

Golden State is currently riding a five-game winning streak. What’s even more impressive is the multitude of ways that the team has been winning. Sometimes they win with Stephen Curry getting crazy hot with scoring. Sometimes they win with their role players making a big impact. Sometimes they win ugly and sometimes they win in dominating fashion. The constant here is that they are winning and look for them to continue that tonight when Damien Lillard and C.J. McCollum come into town.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Trail Blazers: Damien Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Norman Powell, Nassir Little, Jusuf Nurkic

Regular Season Game #19

Who: Golden State Warriors (16 - 2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (10 - 9)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)