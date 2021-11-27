Preview: Warriors finish perfect homestand, head to L.A. to face Clippers

The Golden State Warriors have a league best 17-2 record after sweeping their three game homestand over the Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Toronto Raptors.

Let’s check the pulses of those teams after those double-digit defeats to the Dubs. Jackson Frank of Liberty Ballers wrote:

After building a 19-point lead in the first half and scoring 53 points through 19 minutes, the Sixers’ gas tanks eventually ran low and they fell 116-96 on Wednesday night. This game was much closer than the final score indicates, though Golden State still controlled the action most of the fourth quarter.

And here’s an excerpt from JD Quirante who covers Raptors HQ:

The Toronto Raptors got a rude welcome from the host Golden State Warriors, who demolished them early in tonight’s game and never looked back, winning 119-104. Tonight’s game against the NBA-best Warriors showed how far the Raptors are from being a competitive team, as the difference in half-court execution, defense, and talent was on full display.

Dave Deckard from Blazers Edge chimed in as well:

Smart money says the Warriors read the scouting report coming into this game and decided the easiest way to beat Portland would be to take it to the rim. Their vaunted three-point attack actually looked mediocre much of the night, give or take a couple Curry Flurries. But the lane was always open for them and they took full advantage...driving, converting layups, or grabbing offensive rebounds against a broken-down Portland defense. Golden State isn’t the first team to score with success in the lane against the Blazers, but they seemed to delight in skewering their opponent with passes deep into the interior. Portland’s “D” was like a bad blind date: total lack of recognition initially, didn’t hang around long in any case.

My my my, sure seems like the Warriors are cooking with gas right now! Next up on the menu is their pesky divisional rivals from SoCal, the Los Angeles Clippers. Here’s a great film breakdown from Eric Apricot of Dub Nation HQ regarding these two team’s last clash, a 115-113 GSW victory:

The Dubs haven’t beat the Clippers in L.A. since 2019 when Kevin Durant was on the team; this might be as good a time as ever to plant the Golden State flag right in the center of the Clippers logo.

When: Sunday, November 28th, 2021 @ 12:30 PT

How to Watch: NBC SPORTS BAY AREA

How to Listen: 95.7 The Game