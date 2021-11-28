Warriors fight through slog in LA, defeat Clippers 105-90

After an undefeated homestand, the Golden State Warriors headed down to Los Angeles to face off against the Clippers. With an exciting back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns starting on Tuesday, it seemed like a possible trap game for the Dubs. While things got off to an ugly start, though, they rebounded to pull out a 105-90 win.

Golden State got off to another uneven offensive start. Their shots were falling early, but they committed five turnovers in the first few minutes. Even without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are a big and physical team. They had success using their length and physicality in their last matchup against the Warriors but were thwarted by a 45-point game from Stephen Curry.

Without a counter to Clippers center Ivica Zubac, LA dominated the boards early. The Clippers grabbed 7 offensive rebounds in the first quarter, which helped them lead 24-21 at the end of the quarter.

Neither team was particularly effective offensively, showing the effects of an early game. Both teams had six first-quarter turnovers and neither team shot better than 40% from the field. However, while the Dubs tightened things up, the Clippers never rebounded.

Things did not open up in the second quarter, with both offenses looking lethargic in the face of strong defensive units. With scoring hard to come by, Steph led the way with 13 first-half points, enough to give the Warriors a 44-42 halftime lead.

It looked like the Dubs were going to pull away with another great third quarter. But after jumping out to a 55-44 lead, the Clippers found an offensive rhythm to quickly even the score once again. Luckily for the Warriors, a late-quarter hot streak from Jordan Poole gave them a 75-68 lead heading into the final quarter.

A solid start to the fourth doubled the Warriors' lead to 14, and Curry finally broke free halfway through the quarter to put the game away. The Clippers anemic offense never mounted any legitimate run, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr brought the starters to the bench with just under three minutes to go.

Curry led the way with 33 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 6 steals but Otto Porter Jr. was fantastic off the bench. Porter finished with a game-high +22 plus/minus, 18 points, and 10 rebounds. Clippers star Paul George racked up 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, but committed 8 turnovers.

Now 18-2, the Warriors travel to Phoenix for their long-awaited matchup against the 17-3 Suns on Tuesday, November 30th at 7:00 pm PST.

No postgame Twitch stream today.