How to watch Warriors at Clippers

For their 20th game of the season, the Golden State Warriors will head down the state to Southern California for the first game of a two-game road trip beginning with the Los Angeles Clippers. The game will be played in Los Angeles at 12:30pm PT and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors extended their winning streak to 6 games on Friday night after beating the Portland Trail Blazers, 118-103. The Clippers are coming off a double-digit home victory against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, 107-96.

The Warriors and Clippers played each other very early into this season in a game that resulted in a close 115-113 Golden State victory. In that game, Stephen Curry started out on fire scoring 25 points and going a perfect 9-of-9 shooting in just the first quarter. In the end, he was the hero Golden State needed, making several clutch shots in the fourth quarter to seal away the game. He finished with 45 points, 8-of-13 from the three-point line, and 10 rebounds.

That game would eventually set the tone for both teams this season. The Warriors currently hold the best record in the NBA with Curry as the current favorite to win MVP. The Clippers showed they will be competitive despite missing All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard and are currently placed fifth in the Western Conference standings. It will be a good test for the Warriors as they look to solidify themselves as the team to beat out west.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Clippers: Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Regular Season Game #20

Who: Golden State Warriors (17 - 2) at Los Angeles Clippers (11 - 8)

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Staple Center, Los Angeles, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)