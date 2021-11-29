Warriors week 6 review/week 7 preview

With six weeks of the 2021-22 NBA season in the books, the Golden State Warriors have now had four perfect weeks. This last one was one of them, with a trio of double-digit wins adding to what is already a dominant season.

This week it gets harder, with a doubleheader against the team hot on their trail in the West. Can the Dubs keep the Phoenix Suns at bay? And can Steph Curry continue to add to his glistening MVP case?

Let’s review the week that was, and look forward to the week that will be.

Where the Dubs stand

Record: 18-2

Standing: 1st seed in the Western Conference, 1 game ahead of the Phoenix Suns

Offensive rating: 2nd (114.4)

Defensive rating: 1st (100.4)

Net rating: 1st (+14.1)

Team ratings are garbage-time adjusted, courtesy of Cleaning The Glass.

Weekly recap

Wednesday: Beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-96

Friday: Beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-103

Sunday: Beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-90

The week started against a depleted Sixers team that was missing Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, yet the Dubs fell behind 19 in the first half. From that point on it was non-stop Warriors dominance, with Golden State outscoring Paul George’s Clippers, Damian Lillard’s Blazers, and the second half Sixers by a combined 59 points in 10 quarters of action.

Performance of the week

Steph Curry vs. the Clippers: 33 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals, 12-for-22 shooting, 7-for-13 threes, 2-for-2 free throws

During a nationally-televised day game at world famous artist formerly known as Staples Center, Curry showed that he’s still the greatest shooter to ever play ... and that he’s a pretty damn good defender now, too.

Right now he’s not missing any opportunity to state his case as the best basketball player on the planet. And it is must-see TV every time he steps on the court.

Honorable mention goes to ...

Draymond Green vs. the Blazers: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 5-for-8 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 2-for-3 free throws

Curry may be stating his MVP case, but Green is stating his Defensive Player of the Year case, and his All-Star case.

He often goes overlooked when it comes to All-Star voting, but if the Warriors keep stacking wins on top of wins, it’s hard to see anything other than Green donning a celebratory mid-season jersey for the fourth time in his career.

Highlight of the week

You’re a wizard, Harry Curry.

Puttin' on a show in transition @StateFarm || Assist of the Night pic.twitter.com/MIXeTOKWio — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 29, 2021

This week’s schedule

Tuesday: @ Phoenix Suns (17-3), 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday: vs. Phoenix Suns (17-3), 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday: vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-13), 5:30 p.m. PT

Easiest game of the week

Saturday vs. the Spurs.

For as long as he’s coaching, I will never overlook a Gregg Popovich team. In fact, I’ll probably fear the Spurs for a good five years after Popovich retires, just out of habit.

With that said, San Antonio is sorely lacking in talent this season, and they stand out in a week where the Warriors only other opponent is perhaps the second-best team in basketball.

Hardest game of the week

Tuesday at the Suns.

Both Suns games will be barometers. So far the Warriors have passed all of their barometer games with flying colors, but there’s a very strong case to be made that the Suns are the best team in the world not named the Warriors.

And on Tuesday, on their home court, the Suns will be trying to prove that they’re the best team in the world, period.

Prediction time!

In last week’s review/preview, 68% of you predicted a perfect week for the Dubs. Go ahead and pat yourself on the back for your accurate optimism.

For what it’s worth, 30% thought the Warriors would go 2-1.