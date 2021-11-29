Preview: Warriors and Suns meet in Phoenix for clash of hottest teams

Finally, a REAL challenge for the Golden State Warriors. They’ll square off against the Phoenix Suns twice this week, a good test for both franchises trying to assess where they are in this early quadrant of the season.

The Warriors have the #1 record in the NBA at 18-2; the Suns are right behind them at 17-3. Golden State has the #1 defense in the NBA; Phoenix is ranked third. GSW is first in steals, Phoenix is sixth. The Warriors have the best net rating in the NBA at 13.6; the Suns are third at 7.1. The Dubs have the highest effective FG%, the Suns are third.

You get the picture: both teams are elite, the Warriors have just been more eliter (?). This early season battle will be a great way to do some sizing up ahead of a potential playoff clash.

Updated NBA Power Rankings, via @NBA:



1.) Warriors

2.) Suns

3.) Nets

4.) Heat

5.) Bucks

6.) Bulls

7.) Jazz

8.) Wizards

9.) Mavs

10.) Clippers — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 29, 2021

The Warriors are now 18-2.



The Suns have won 16 straight, and are 17-3.



They face off on Tuesday. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 28, 2021

The Suns are 17-3 this season — only second to the Warriors.



They are 7-1 vs .500 teams — only second to the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/EmxNCZOtzp — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 28, 2021

Remember when the Warriors of the dynasty days past used to have fun midseason clashes with the Spurs, Cavaliers, and Rockets that made Dub Nation grit their teeth in anticipation? It’s gonna be another one of those memorable games, whether it’s close...or another bloodbath in Golden State’s favor. WE’LL SEE SOON!

"Y'all talking about this like it's the finals man."



A smiling Devin Booker as #Suns face #Warriors for #NBA best record. pic.twitter.com/jyhWY26ojR — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 29, 2021

Game Details

WHO: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

WHEN: Tuesday, November 30th at 7:00 p.m. PST

WHERE: Talking Stick Resort Arena — Phoenix, AZ

HOW TO WATCH: TNT, NBCSBA

BLOG BUDDY: Bright Side Of The Sun