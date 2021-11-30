How to watch Warriors at Suns

The Golden State Warriors will tip off tonight against the Phoenix Suns in a marquee matchup between two of the best teams in the NBA. The game will be played at 7pm PT in Phoenix and will be nationally televised on TNT.

The Warriors kept their 7-game winning streak alive when they beat the Los Angeles Clippers in a Sunday afternoon matchup, 105-90. Usually, Golden State holds a longer win streak than their opponent, however, tonight will be different for them because the Suns have been on fire to start this season. They have won 16 games in a row with their last win coming against the Brooklyn Nets in a game that finished 113-107 in favor of the Suns.

The Warriors and Suns are not only first and second in the Western Conference standings, but also among the entire NBA standings. This will be a good test for Golden State as they get a chance to test their roster against last year’s Western Conference champions. In a game filled with all-star and superstar talent, one interesting matchup to look for will be between Draymond Green and Suns’ center Deandre Ayton. The Warriors love to play small with Draymond at the center position, so it will be interesting to see how their number one ranked defense will handle a player with Ayton’s size and skillset.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Regular Season Game #21

Who: Golden State Warriors (18 - 2) at Phoenix Suns (17 - 3)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)