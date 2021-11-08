How to watch Warriors vs. Hawks

The tenth game of the season is about to tip-off with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Atlanta Hawks tonight in San Francisco at 7pm on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is looking to continue their four-game winning streak after beating the Houston Rockets during their first night of a back-to-back, 120-107. For the Hawks, after starting the season 3-1, their record has gone south for the winter. They have lost five out of their last six games with their most recent game resulting in a 117-121 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

The Warriors played the Hawks two times last season and lost both games. The most recent game between the two teams was played on April 4, 2021 which ended in a 111-117 loss to the Hawks.

The Warriors bring a different mentality this time around. They come into the game with the league’s best record – doing so with the number one defense and all-around team contributions on offense. They’re going to need both as they face off against a deep Hawks team led by all-star point guard, Trae Young. Golden State had the luxury of resting some of their starters in the fourth quarter of last night’s game, so they should be ready to take on last year’s Eastern Conference runner-up.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Hawks: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Regular Season Game #10

Who: Golden State Warriors (8 - 1) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4 - 6)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)